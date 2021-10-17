Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 1,841,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $115,929,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

