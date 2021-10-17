RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires 160,545 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,545 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Prospector Capital worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 723,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,665,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

PRSR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

