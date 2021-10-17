RP Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 1,085,741 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,085,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 2.12% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 17.2% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPHY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

