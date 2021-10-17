RP Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) by 930.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.41% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FACA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

