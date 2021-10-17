RP Investment Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $16,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $16,277,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

