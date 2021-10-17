RP Investment Advisors LP Buys Shares of 252,700 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 252,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 619,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 104,404 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTS stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

