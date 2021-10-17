RP Investment Advisors LP Increases Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45,928.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

