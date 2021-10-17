RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $11.55 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,168,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTPY. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $20,088,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $8,723,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $6,665,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter worth $2,601,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTPY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

