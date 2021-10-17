RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $5.92 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 604,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of RedBall Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

