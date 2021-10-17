RP Investment Advisors LP Invests $6.92 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 682,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $547,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $15,073,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

