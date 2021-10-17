RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Powered Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.77 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

