RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 293,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKTA opened at $9.76 on Friday. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Profile

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

