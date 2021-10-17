RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 805,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ROSS stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Ross Acquisition Corp II

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

