RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $9.78 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.