RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 107,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZON opened at $9.80 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

