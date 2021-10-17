RP Investment Advisors LP Makes New Investment in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

