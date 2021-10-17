RP Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 622,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.56% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMI. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $5,826,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

