RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $3.66 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 378,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 3.78% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $6,593,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $4,837,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,903,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

