RP Investment Advisors LP Takes $4.72 Million Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 7.12% of Itiquira Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $13,402,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,026,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

