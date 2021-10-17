RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at about $23,040,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Solel Partners LP acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.