RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.04% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $14,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $12,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $11,546,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAQ stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

