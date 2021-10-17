RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.43% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CONX by 673.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 485,802 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth $20,234,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

CONX opened at $9.81 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

