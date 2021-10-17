RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 607,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 1.06% of Gores Technology Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.