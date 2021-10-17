RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 841,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGAC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

