RP Investment Advisors LP Takes Position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 236,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Natural Order Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

