RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stake Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.57% of RPC worth $16,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RES opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

