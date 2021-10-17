RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $224.74 million and approximately $20.29 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,993,341 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

