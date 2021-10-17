Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 237,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,384. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

