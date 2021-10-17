RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $9,925,000. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $8,300,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $4,096,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 39,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,106. RumbleON has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

