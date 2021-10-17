Rune (RUNE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $18,863.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $202.27 or 0.00331918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

