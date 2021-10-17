RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. (RWAY) Announces October 21st IPO

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. (RWAY) plans to raise $104 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,900,000 shares at a price of $14.60-$15.60 per share.

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. has a market-cap of $624.8 million.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer & Co., B. Riley Securities, Compass Point and Hovde Group, LLC were co-managers.

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, healthcare information and services, business services, select consumer services and products and other high-growth industries. We partner with established venture capital sponsors and directly with entrepreneurs seeking funding to accelerate growth. We are managed by our Adviser, Runway Growth Capital, an experienced provider of growth financing for dynamic, late and growth stage companies. Our investment objective is to maximize our total return to our stockholders primarily through current income on our loan portfolio and secondarily through capital appreciation on our warrants and other equity positions, by providing our portfolio companies with financing solutions that are more flexible than traditional credit and less dilutive than equity. As of June 30, 2021, we had an investment portfolio, including U.S. Treasury Bills, of $618 million at fair value, and a net asset value of $478 million. We and Runway Growth Capital have a strategic relationship with Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leading global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies and $156 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. We are structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). “.

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP. was founded in 2015 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 205 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 4200 Chicago, Illinois 60601 and can be reached via phone at (312) 281-6270.

