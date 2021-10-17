Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE RSI opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,943.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $3,616,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

