Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $283.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $265.02 million and the highest is $296.20 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $879.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

