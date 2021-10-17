Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.99 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $6,421.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,828.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.61 or 0.06313837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00304142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $613.20 or 0.01008087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.24 or 0.00427819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00317705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00279402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

