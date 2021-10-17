Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the September 15th total of 2,986,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGSVF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSVF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 124,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,150. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.