Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 125.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,913. The stock has a market cap of $633.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 719.28% and a net margin of 91.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

