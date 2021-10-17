SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $517,268.39

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $517,268.39 and $171,896.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,206.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.58 or 0.00989397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00314072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.