SafeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,621.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $20.46 million and approximately $5,621.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.05 or 1.00075973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00307837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.94 or 0.00508286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00192170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

