SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $160,360.88 and approximately $305.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,621,922 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

