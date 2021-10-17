Safex Token (SFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Safex Token has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $836.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safex Token has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

