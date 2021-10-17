Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Saia worth $96,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Saia stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.61.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.79.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

