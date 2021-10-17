salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.81 billion and the lowest is $6.79 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $26.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.70 billion to $32.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,460,681. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 58,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $292.87.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

