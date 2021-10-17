Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in September

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

