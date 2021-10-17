Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

