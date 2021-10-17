Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

SCHO opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

