ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $9.73 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $19,871.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 129.7% higher against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,177,725 coins and its circulating supply is 38,494,114 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

