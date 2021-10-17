Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $172.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $207.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.