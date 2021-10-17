Seedify.fund 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.54 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $89.45 million and $9.54 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00008019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,374,419 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.