Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $618,950.06 and $20,216.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00068438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.37 or 0.99943152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.57 or 0.06149770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024556 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

