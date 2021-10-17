SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 909,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

